Coronavirus: Mayor Of Nice, Neighbouring City To Cannes, Tests Positive For Illness

The mayor of Nice, the neighbouring city to Cannes in the south of France, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Christian Estrosi revealed the diagnosis on Monday afternoon shortly after taking a test. He will continue to work from home where he is isolating with his family.

Estrosi commented to local press, “We have to limit travel and contact. The more we limit meetings, the more we limit the burden on health personnel.”

Nice is the main airport of arrival for visitors to the Cannes Film Festival. So far only one case of coronavirus has been reported in Cannes.

Cannes organizers took to social media on the weekend to deny a French media report suggesting the festival was sure to be cancelled:

Malgré certains titres à sensation, il n’y a aucun élément nouveau concernant le Festival de #Cannes2020. — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) March 14, 2020

The festival, due to take place in early May, reiterated recent statements that a decision would be made in mid-April about the viability of the event.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, France has closed all schools, universities and non-essential businesses, including restaurants, cafes and cinemas. As of Sunday, there have been more than 5,000 confirmed cases of the disease in the country, resulting in 127 deaths.