Coronavirus Hits CBS News As Two Staffers Test Positive; Some NYC Facilities Shut Down

With a number of members of the media in America and around the globe already sequestered due to growing coronavirus fears, CBS News today saw two of its team test positive.

In a memo sent to staff in the last hour, CBS News President Susan Zirinsky made the announcement and told NYC employees to “work remotely for the next two days while the buildings are cleaned and disinfected.” (Read the full memo below)

This does not affect the fabled Black Rock corporate offices in Manhattan, sources tell me. However, that is probably not much comfort to the people who work in the now emptying out of the buildings at 57th Street.

As more and more live shows decide to go with an studio audience and CBS’ own Survivor joins the network’s The Amazing Race in production delays, the WHO today declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

HERE IS THE FULL MEMO FROM SUSAN ZIRINSKY

Colleagues.

We have learned that two employees – one working on the 5th floor of the 524 building of the Broadcast Center and another on the 9th floor of 555 West 57th Street – tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). We have been planning for this possibility and want everyone to be assured that we are taking all necessary measures. We are asking that employees in both buildings work remotely for the next two days while the buildings are cleaned and disinfected. In addition, we have identified employees who may have been in direct contact with these individuals in question, and they will be asked to self-quarantine and work remotely for the next 14 days.

At this point, we anticipate the offices will be open Monday. We will communicate guidance on the reopening of the building in the days ahead.

Our broadcasts will continue to go on and we are working with every EP and CBSN and each has determined the best alternative location to originate.

As a reminder, here are instructions for remote access:

Employees should view the OKTA Guide for instructions on how to use OKTA.

We know this is disruptive but your safety is our top priority.

We will continue to update you through our normal conference calls and please reach out to your managers with any questions.

Also, the following information and resources are available from our corporate team:

The ViacomCBS Global Security Team is coordinating closely with health officials and local authorities and we will be sure to provide you with additional information once it is available.

Your health and safety remains our number one priority. For information about COVID-19, our policies and response efforts, visit The Greenroom or CBS & YOU where you can download and view our factsheets.

If you have any questions or concerns, we encourage you to contact your HR business partner.

WE WILL UPDATE YOU AS ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

Please share this with any freelance that might not be on the CBS NEWS DISTRIBUTION LIST.

Z