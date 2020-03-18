‘CBS This Morning’ To Move To Ed Sullivan Theater As Coronavirus Precaution

CBS This Morning will start originating from the Ed Sullivan Theater on Thursday as the network tries to diversify locations of its productions in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater is the home of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which has suspended production in the wake of concerns over the spread of the virus.

In a note to staffers on Wednesday, CBS News President Susan Zirinsky said that ViacomCBS was temporarily moving New York operations out of the Broadcast Center/555 Building, a move that applies not just to the news division but sports and WCBS TV, among others.

The crew of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will handle technical operations for the morning show.

On Monday, CBS News said that six employees tested positive for coronavirus, including Seth Doane, its correspondent in Rome.

“Many of you have asked about our colleagues who are sick,” Zirinsky wrote. “We’re all deeply concerned about those who have contracted COVID-19 and thinking of them as they recover. We have not had any confirmed cases beyond what we shared on Monday, although we await the results of a few more tests. As we have said, the persons who tested positive all worked closely together in one unit.”

CBS News first reported last week that two employees tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the closure of CBS Broadcast Center as it was deep cleaned. Then restrictions were put in place on which employees would be allowed access to the facility.

In her note, Zirinsky said that 60 Minutes and Sunday Morning will have new elements for their broadcasts on Sunday, but that the segments will be edited off the New York news campus and delivered to its Washington location. The weekend CBS Evening News will originate from Dallas, after having located in Los Angeles last weekend.

The company also is prohibiting employees from moving between locations and bureaus as a precaution.

“The logistics of these movements may be difficult, but by being in separate locations we continue to minimize risk to all of our employees,” Zirinsky wrote. “Safety is crucial and that is the paramount concern.”