Cannes Claims 9% Increase In Accreditation Despite Coronavirus Fears

Cannes is claiming a 9% year-on-year increase in accreditation, despite global anxiety over the coronavirus.

“Accreditations continue at an intensive pace as we count so far an increase of 9%,” the festival said today in an email to industry confirming the location of its April 16th lineup reveal.

The festival’s program selection will be unveiled at 11am CET at the UGC Normandie cinema in Paris.

As we revealed yesterday, Cannes organizers are in full preparation mode for the event and are not expecting to cancel despite MipTV being pulled from the calendar earlier this week due to coronavirus-related cancellations.

Market officials we spoke to yesterday did admit that attendance could be down from certain territories. The Berlin Film Festival last month saw dozens of cancellations from China.

Cannes is due to take place May 12-23 with Spike Lee set to preside over this year’s jury.