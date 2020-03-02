Coronavirus: List Of Canceled Or Postponed Hollywood & Media Events

Refresh for updates … As the coronavirus continues to spread, more events are being canceled or postponed amid travel restrictions and increasing health warnings. As of Monday, the virus had sickened more than 88,948 people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization — including across 64 countries and 10 states in the U.S. More than 3,000 people have died globally.

A World Health Organization official said Friday: “We are on the highest level of alert or highest level of risk assessment in terms of spread and in terms of impact …. Wake up. Get ready. This virus may be on its way and you need to be ready.”

Here is a list of entertainment-related disruptions tied to COVID-19 fears. We will update it as more information becomes available.

CONCERTS

BTS: Canceled April dates in its hometown of Seoul, South Korea, as have other K-pop groups NCT, GOT7 and Winner

Green Day: Postponed March dates in Asia (Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong) for its current Hella Mega Tour

Korea Times Music Festival: April 25 date at the Hollywood Bowl for annual event has been postponed

CONFERENCES

The annual Game Developers Conference, scheduled for March 16-20 in San Francisco, has been postponed, with plans to organize an event this summer

’s F8 Developers Conference: In-person component set for May 5-6 in San Jose, CA canceled; will focus instead on “locally hosted events, videos and live-streamed content”

Hong Kong Filmart: Asia’s most significant film market was postponed from late March to August 27-29, 2020

The 2020 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona scheduled for February 24-27 was canceled

FESTIVALS

The 22nd annual Thessaloniki Documentary Festival planned for March 5-15 in Greece has been postponed, with organizers eyeing dates in late May or early June

In Switzerland, the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights, set for March 6-15 in Geneva, and Rencontres 7e Art Lausanne (Think Cinema Lausanne), set for March 4-8, were both canceled

MOVIE THEATERS

About 38 cinemas have been closed in parts of France beginning March 2

Thousands of cinemas are closed in China, which has roughly 70,000 screens across 10,000 venues. All local film releases scheduled for the lucrative Chinese New Year holiday were pulled by distributors in the territory, the world’s second largest for box office. UME, Wanda, Jinyi, Bona, Emperor and Lumiere chains have all shuttered. Anticipated Hollywood releases likely to be impacted include Disney’s Mulan and Universal’s James Bond debut No Time to Die, the latter of which already has seen its Beijing premiere and press tour canceled

About 50% of cinemas have been closed in Italy, mostly in Milan’s Lombardy region. Some territory release dates have been postponed including for The Invisible Man (Universal) and Onward (Disney). AMC Theatres closed 22 of its 47 theaters in the country for a week beginning February 24

MUSEUMS

The Louvre in Paris has closed indefinitely, as workers staged a walkout at the world’s most-visited museum after a staff meeting about the coronavirus outbreak

PRODUCTION

Paramount’s Mission: Impossible 7‘s upcoming three-week shooting kickoff in Venice, Italy was postponed after the local government put a stop to all public gatherings

CBS’ The Amazing Race has postponed shooting on its Season 33 edition, which had not been announced but so far had shot in England and Scotland

SPORTS

A decision whether to cancel the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan, set for July 24-August 9 could be made in May, according to top IOC official Dick Pound

Italy’s top pro soccer league Serie A is playing some games in empty stadiums

Formula One has canceled the Chinese Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for April 17-19

THEME PARKS

Shanghai Disney Resort closed Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park, on January 25. Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea are closing from February 29-March 15, operator The Oriental Land Co. confirmed

Universal Studios Japan has closed from February 29 to March 15, a re-opening date that could change depending on the situation