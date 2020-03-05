First Coronavirus Death In California Sees Governor Declare State Of Emergency For Golden State

Just hours after the Golden State saw its first death from the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom today declared a state of emergency in California.

Citing ‘heightened anxiety” and the 53 cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Governor made the move this afternoon “not to alarm, but to enliven out capacity.”

“This proclamation, I want to point out, is not about money,” Newsom asserted as the move opened up access to goods and emergency services. “It’s about resourcefulness. It’s about our ability to add tools to the tool kit.”

Speaking in Sacramento, Newsom also offered an update on the senior who recently traveled on a Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico died in a Roseville hospital and the state of the ship itself off the coast- as you can see in the video of his briefing this afternoon.

LIVE: Governor @GavinNewsom and State Health Officials hold a #COVID19 briefing in Sacramento. https://t.co/epnqSKL40h — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 5, 2020

With around 9,400 individuals being monitored in the right now for the fast spreading coronavirus, California is the third state to declare a state of emergency. The state declaration follows a move by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and County officials this morning to declare a heath emergency in the jurisdiction.

As entertainment industry events and gatherings are shuttered or postponed around the nation and the globe there have presently been 11 deaths from the airborne coronavirus in the U.S.A. so far. Internationally, there are more than 90,000 cases of COVID-19 with more than 3,100 deaths reported, according to the World Health Organization.