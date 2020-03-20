Bob Iger Praises California Governor & L.A. Mayor For Today’s Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Orders

A lockdown in all but name in the Golden State & the City of Angels earns top marks from the Mouse King

As the Governor of California and the Mayor of Los Angeles today enacted some of the strictest measures yet to combat the rapidly expanding coronavirus, they received a solid round of support from one of their most important constituents and his Magic Kingdom.

Nearly a week after Disneyland closed its gate due to COVID-19 concerns in consultation with Gavin Newsom, Bob Iger took to social media Thursday night to praise the Governor and Eric Garcetti’s moves to keep millions of Golden State citizens at home for a least the next month:

Bold, courageous action taken by @ericgarcetti & @GavinNewsom today. Other state & local officials should take similar steps to combat the Coronavirus & business leaders should urge them to do so. Speed is of the essence. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) March 20, 2020

Today’s tweet follows the Disney executive chairman’s last remarks online on March 14 as anxiety over the global pandemic started to truly peak in an America lacking adequate tests, supplies and medical facilities for the full weight of the potentially fatal coronavirus:

These are hard, anxiety provoking times. Remaining connected to friends & loved ones is vital. We owe it to each other to act cautious, adhere to guidelines, care for one another. Maintain hope and resolve. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) March 15, 2020

Thursday saw L.A. County experience its second death from the novel coronavirus and a near doubling over March 18 to 231 cases in the region overall. Around 1,040 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in California as of today, with 19 deaths. Over the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and all 50 states, there are 13,299 cases and 195 deaths, say the CDC – those numbers are expected to surge over the next two weeks.

Just before the coronavirus saw China, more of Asia, then Italy, the rest of Europe, the UK, Australia, Canada, America and the rest of the planet go into what is essentially degrees of lockdown, Disney’s sudden February 25 announcement that Iger was handing over the House of Mouse CEO job to Bob Chapek and truly leaving in 2021 was the top talk of the town. Now, as film and TV production has ground to a halt, gatherings of more than 10 people are basically banned and over 50% of Californians are predicted to get coronavirus, that seismic corporate shift seems so very long ago.