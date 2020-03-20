Coronavirus: BAFTA In Talks With Distributors About 2021 Eligibility Flexibility

BAFTA is in talks with distributors regarding eligibility for films for next year’s awards season given that many won’t be released theatrically due to the coronavirus.

A BAFTA spokesperson said: “BAFTA is reviewing how to ensure that films scheduled for release during this uncertain period remain eligible, and are working with distributors and studios on this. It would be unfair that films scheduled for release during this period would be at a disadvantage for BAFTA Film 2021.

“In addition, BAFTA’s own screening and events programme cannot happen as normal so we are in discussions with distributors to see if we can make these available online supported by online Q&As where feasible. The health and wellbeing of our members, guests, industry partners and our staff remain our top priority.”

A host of movies have had their theatrical runs cancelled or have been pushed to later dates. BAFTA’s rules stipulate that movies have theatrical runs in most categories.