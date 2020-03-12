Coronavirus: Amazon Studios, Lionsgate Issue Work From Home Recommendation -Update

UPDATED: Amazon Studios and Lionsgate on Thursday instituted a work-from-home policy amid a race to slow the spreading of the coronavirus. The streamer on recommended that employees who can work from home do so through the end of March, sources said. The indie studio announced that it will transition to an optional work at home in all locations, beginning Monday. NBCUniversal made a similar recommendation Thursday.

The decisions comes as networks and studios have been mulling options for staffers to work remotely in face of the pandemic. Virtually all of them already closed their New York offices, switching to telecommuting for East Coast employees following mandate from New York officials.

As part of the transition, Lionsgate will be testing key operations on Friday to make sure they perform efficiently in remote mode. The company is allowing those of you who prefer to continue working from the offices to do so.

Fox Corporation has been conduction tests Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week for telecommuting with employees across different businesses. Its division Fox News Media on Thursday instituted a telecommuting policy starting on Monday. I hear it is being adopted across the entire company. Warners Bros. also has been mulling a work from home recommendation.

Three major talent agencies, CAA, UTA and ICM Partners on Thursday mandated work from home.