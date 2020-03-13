Coronavirus: All Apple TV+ Active Series Shut Down, Including ‘See’, ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘Servant’ & ‘Mythic Quest’

Hollywood production continues to grind to a halt as the U.S. is grappling with the coronavirus crisis, just declared a national emergency by President Donald Trump.

All of Apple’s TV series in production have been put on hold with filming suspended. All come from outside studios.

For a list of all TV shows that have been halted, click here.

Apple’s list includes second seasons of See, produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content; Servant, produced by Blinding Edge Pictures; and For All Mankind, produced by Sony. Also paused is production on the upcoming limited series Lisey’s Story, starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, from Warner Bros. and Bad Robot, and Lionsgate’s comedy Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.

They join previously revealed shutdowns of The Morning Show, produced by Media Res, and Foundation, produced by Skydance.

