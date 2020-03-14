Coronavirus Takes Bite Out Of Apple: Tech Giant Shutters Retail Stores Outside China Until March 27

Apple is closing all its retail stores outside Greater China as the global corporation responds to the coronavirus crisis. The closure will last until March 27 and hourly workers will continue to be paid. Apple CEO made the declaration on Apple’s website. The corporation has 500 retail stories worldwide.

Apple today began opening its 42 shuttered stores in Greater China, Cook wrote.

“The most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” Cook said in a statement posted to the company’s website.