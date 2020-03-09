ABC News’ ‘Nightline’ To Put Sole Focus On Coronavirus Coverage

ABC News’ Nightline will devote its full hour to coronavirus coverage starting on Monday night, a return to the single-topic format that launched the show more than 40 years ago.

The show will feature reporting from ABC News correspondents, newsmaker interviews and questions answered by Dr. Jennifer Ashton, the network’s chief medical correspondent.

The show, anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts, started as a series of nightly news special reports on the Iranian hostage crisis in 1979, anchored by Ted Koppel.

Steven Baker, executive producer of Nightline, said in a statement, “In times of global crisis, we as journalists have a public service to give our viewers the essential information they need to stay informed and help them make any decisions for their own and their family’s well-being. This type of in-depth daily coverage is in the show’s DNA. After all, it was 40 years ago that our show began with daily news updates on the Iran hostage crisis.”

ABC Audio also is producing a daily audio program, COVID-19: What You Need To Know, for podcast listening. The show is hosted by anchor and correspondent Aaron Ketersky.