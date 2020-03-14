‘Power’ Spinoffs Pull The Plug Over Coronavirus Concerns, For Now

EXCLUSIVE: With New York state now proving to have the greatest number of cases of the coronavirus in America, Starz has flipped the switch on the first round of spinoffs in the Power franchise.

Both Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan have shut down production in the Big Apple for at least one week I’ve learned. The halt was effective yesterday, March 13. There will be not postponement of the writers rooms on the Mary J Blige and Omar Epps respectively starring spinoffs as all the scripts on the two Courtney Kemp created series have been completed.

Like almost all Hollywood series and features, the Power team made the move out of concern for cast and crew as the novel coronavirus expeditiously spreads Stateside and globally, the word is.

No official word on the status of the other two Power spinoffs, Power Book IV: Influence and the LA-set Power Book V: Force, but from what I hear they are far from even ready to start production – making the point somewhat moot.

Executive produced by series creator and showrunner Kemp through her company End of Episode, and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television, Ghost is set to premiere on the Lionsgate-owned premium cabler this summer. No debut date has been publicly penciled in for Raising Kanan, which is a prequel to Power itself and focuses on the youth of the character 50 Cent played on the mother show.