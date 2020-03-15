Matthew Broderick’s Clergy Sister On “Full Recovery” From Coronavirus Diagnosis, Actor Says

EXCLUSIVE: Finally a silver of good news today out of the coronavirus pandemic

Matthew Broderick’s sister seems to be “on the road to a full recovery” after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week.

“My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet,” the Tony winning actor told Deadline today of his older sister, who is the rector of All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills. “I’m happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery. We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai.”

Janet Broderick tested positive for the ever expanding respiratory virus earlier this week and, according to a notice on the church’s website, was being treated for “severe form of pneumonia.” Accordingly, All Saints had its staff and other clergy work from home in response too.

All Saints also said that it is presumed that the 64-year old rector contracted COVID-19 from attending a religious conference in Kentucky last month. Another individual of the around 500 people where at the gathering also tested positive for the disease, in part prompting Janet Broderick to get herself assessed.

“Jesus has been so close to me the whole time and scriptures have upheld me,” Broderick told her church in a statement that Al Saints released. “I so look forward to being together again in worship, to praying with you and singing a hymn.”

While Janet Broderick may be returning to work in a bit after her stint in the ICU, her younger brother has seen the curtain come down on his and wife Sarah Jessica Parker’s turn on Broadway in Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite before it really went up. Previews of the play were set to start yesterday but the Great White Way went dark on March 12 because of a surge of coronavirus cases in the Empire State and a ban by Gov Andrew Cuomo on gatherings of more than 500.

As of today, there are around 50 deaths and more than 2,500 case of the coronavirus across the USA with West Virginia the only state was without a diagnosis.