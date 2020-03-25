Click to Skip Ad
‘Contagion’ Medical Consultant And World Class Virologist Catches Coronavirus

Dr. Ian Lipkin, a frequent television guest and the medical consultant on the pandemic thriller Contagion, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

.Lipkin leads Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity. He revealed his condition today while appearing on Fox Business from his home.

“If it can hit me, it can hit anybody,” Lipkin said. He described his condition as “miserable.”

Lipkin said where he got the virus isn’t important.

“This virus can be found all over the United States,” he said. “You can get it anywhere.”

Lipkin said research is ongoing at prominent medical schools like Columbia and Johns Hopkins, in some cases using blood from recovered patients. “But we will be able to use lessons learned to developed other sort of pharmacological treatments based on what we’ve found,” he said.

 

