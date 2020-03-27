Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 film Contagion about a horrific pandemic has been getting plenty of new attention lately, and now four of its key cast members have recorded PSAs for the coronavirus era. Watch the clips from Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle below.

The actors, along with Soderbergh and screenwriter Scott Z. Burns and Participant, have partnered with scientists from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health to share evidence-based information about COVID-19. Their goal is to help people protect themselves and their community and get through all this by offering advice and information on stopping the spread of the coronavirus, social distancing, vaccines and heeding the experts.

“The COVID-19 pandemic cannot be ended by any single person, organization, or country,” the Mailman School says on its website. “We must all work together and do our part by taking necessary public health measures, including social distancing and proper hand-washing.”

Contagion debuted at Venice in September 2011 and went on to bank $75.7 million domestically and $136.5 million worldwide. It also starred Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bryan Cranston, Sanaa Lathan and Elliott Gould.

Here are the new PSAs, which also are available online with Spanish subtitles:







