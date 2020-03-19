‘Conan’ To Air New Shows Beginning March 30

Conan O’Brien isn’t going to let coronavirus stop him from doing his late-night show. Conan will return with full, new episodes beginning Monday, March 30 on TBS.

The new shows will be shot remotely on an iPhone, without an audience and with guest interviews being filmed via video chat, according to the network. O’Brien’s production staff will remain working from home.

“The quality of my work will not go down because technically that’s not possible,” said O’Brien.

“Our first priority is the health and well-being of everyone in the Team Coco family, and our second priority is to try and find a way that we can do our jobs safely, from home, and contribute some entertainment for our fans out there who may be hungry for silly distraction,” said Jeff Ross, Executive Producer.

Conan has been on a pre-scheduled hiatus since March 16, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, O’Brien has been filming short videos throughout this week in effort to bring some levity to those in self-isolation. He’s also recorded a special “Quarantine Edition” of his popular podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend that was released on March 13.

Other than Conan, all late-night shows have suspended production due to concerns over the coronavirus crisis, but many have managed to maintain an online presence. Hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have shot their monologues remotely for online viewing. Jimmy Fallon is shooting 10-minute episodes with a short monologue and celebrity guests via Zoom that air nightly as part of The Tonight Show encore episodes following premiere on the show’s YouTube channel. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah has been filming digital shorts throughout the day.

Conan airs Monday-Thursday at 11 PM ET/PT on TBS. The show is produced by Conaco LLC.