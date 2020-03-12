Complex Networks Names Nick Wang Head Of International Business Development

EXCLUSIVE: Complex Networks, the Verizon/Hearst-backed youth-culture media collective, has hired Nick Wang as its new Head of International Business Development. In the role, Wang will lead efforts to explore and develop broader partnership opportunities for Complex Networks’ brands and original video IP as the lifestyle brand and entertainment outfit continues to expand outside of the U.S.

Wang was previously VP of International at Propagate, spending a combined seven years at both Propagate and Electus. While at Propagate and Electus, Wang developed international distribution partnerships and has already licensed Complex News’ daily hip-hop debate show Everyday Struggle to MNet in South Africa. Last August, Propagate acquired international rights to select series produced by Complex.

Wang’s hire comes on the heels of Complex Networks’ continued growth in international markets, most notably in Canada through a partnership with Corus that was set last year. Wang will focus on driving 360 partnership opportunities and further increasing the licensing of Complex Networks’ programming on a global scale.



“We’re thrilled to have Nick join our team and help accelerate our strategy for continued international expansion in 2020 and beyond,” says Complex Networks SVP Business Development and Global Content, Myles O’Connell. “He brings an impressive track record and expertise in international partnerships and distribution to the role, and we’re confident he’ll continue to open up new opportunities for Complex Networks’ global presence.”



Wang’s appointment comes on the heels of such senior corporate leadership hires at Complex as CFO Celine Perrot-Johnson and General Counsel Endi Piper.



“Nick, Endi and Celine all bring impressive track records of business and corporate expertise, and have already made notable impacts on the health and success of our business,” says Complex Networks President, Christian Baesler. “As a high-growth media and entertainment network, our ability to support the speed of creative innovation with equally superior corporate infrastructure is critical — I can think of no better leaders in these roles to help us achieve that.”