Colin Hanks Says His Parents Are “Doing Well And In Good Spirits” After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Colin Hanks has taken to social media to thank fans and give an update on his parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson after they revealed that they’d been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone,” the former Life In Pieces star tweeted. “My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances.”

He added, “Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over 3 weeks we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery.”

Hanks and Wilson are in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros. The two-time Oscar winner Hanks is set to play Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker in the project.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks told Deadline in a statement Wednesday.

The 63-year-old Oscar winner added “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” He promised to “keep the world and updated” and encouraged everyone to “Take care of yourselves.”

Warner Bros.’ untitled Elvis Presley movie is scheduled to open on Oct. 1, 2021.