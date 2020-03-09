Clyde Phillips Inks Overall Deal With Showtime & CBS Television Studios

Clyde Phillips is getting back in business with Showtime. The former Dexter and Nurse Jackie showrunner has signed a joint overall deal with the premium cable network and CBS Television Studios. Under the pact, Phillips will develop projects for both entities that can air on platforms within or outside the ViacomCBS umbrella.

This marks the first joint overall deal for siblings Showtime and CBS TV Studios, both overseen by David Nevins, which have increased their creative collaborations over the past couple of years. The pact will also likely provide fuel for the never-ending speculation about a potential Dexter follow-up at Showtime.

“Clyde is a world-class showrunner and filmmaker who brings intelligence, depth, maturity and style to both drama and comedy series,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks. “Our many collaborations in the past have been deeply gratifying, and I am thrilled that we will be working together again.”

Added David Stapf, President CBS Television Studios: “Securing the talents of a gifted writer/producer/showrunner like Clyde is a huge bonus for the studio. There are few creators out there that have successfully crossed so many genres, and we’re fortunate to have him join our team. I’m looking forward to discovering where his fertile imagination goes next.”

Phillips won a Peabody Award for his work on Dexter, serving as executive producer/showrunner on the hit show’s first four seasons and consultant on the final four seasons. He also earned Emmy, Golden Globe, PGA and WGA nominations for his work. He also served as executive producer/showrunner on Nurse Jackie and writer/executive producer on Feed the Beast. He created the series Suddenly Susan, Get Real and Parker Lewis Can’t Lose. and is the author of four bestselling mystery novels.