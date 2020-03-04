‘Clueless’ Pop Up Experience Set To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Iconic ’90s Movie

With Amy Heckerling’s iconic ’90s romantic comedy Clueless celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the minds behind immersive experiences such as Saved by the Max, Good Burger, The Peach Pit and the Breaking Bad experience are opening “As If!” a new pop up that will leave fans of the popular pic singing “Rollin’ with the homies” as they are immersed in the world of the film’s fashion-savvy heroine and way existential Cher Horowitz (played by Alicia Silverstone).

With the help of Paramount Pictures, the new pop up experience will celebrate the movie that made Baldwins and Bettys out of us all. The limited-run pop up is set to open on March 31 and continue through May 8 at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles. While sporadically soaking in all of the insta-worthy set recreations, guests can enjoy libations, dine on “Cher-able” bar snacks created by Chef Royce Burke and shop for merch to avoid being a fashion victim. No word yet on whether there will be time to play “suck and blow” but just make sure you aren’t caught dead in the same outfit as Ambular.

“We are like ‘totally butt crazy in love’ with the chance to bring the world of Clueless to life,” said Derek Berry, one of the concept’s partners. “It’s truly one of those films that has stood the test of time and cult fandom. With the anniversary quickly approaching there was no better team than ours to honor this beloved teen classic and bring Cher’s world to life. To miss out would have just been way harsh.”

Released in 1995, Clueless was a clever take on Jane Austen’s Emma and starred Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan, Breckin Meyer and Jeremy Sisto. A re-release of the movie is set for May in select theaters across the country.

Tickets to “As if!” are set to go on sale March 6 at www.asifpopup.com.