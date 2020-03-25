Click to Skip Ad
Cloudburst Entertainment Nabs ‘Infidel’ Thriller Starring ‘Person Of Interest’ Alum Jim Caviezel

EXCLUSIVE: Cloudburst Entertainment, the recently-launched production and distribution company started by former Pure Flix execs Steve Fedyski and Ken Rather, has picked up the distribution rights to Infidel, a crime thriller from Cyrus Nowrasteh. Jim Caviezel, best known for Person Of Interest and Passion Of The Christ, stars alongside Claudia Karvan and Hal Ozsan.

Cloudburst currently has the film pinned for a wide theatrical release on September 11 with normal ancillary windows. Written by  Nowrasteh, Infidel is set in the Middle East and follows an American kidnapped while attending a conference in Cairo, who ends up in prison in Iran on spying charges. After his own government turns its back on him, his wife goes to Iran, determined to get him out.

Nowrasteh produced the pic with Darren Moorman.

“Infidel is a perfect film for Cloudburst. It checks all the boxes for the kind of film we want to be partnered with. Not only is it highly entertaining but tells an important story about real life events shaping our world today. We are huge fans of Cyrus’ films and are delighted to be associated with Infidel,” said Fedyski.

 

