‘Clarice’: Lucca De Oliveira & Devyn A. Tyler To Co-Star In CBS’ ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ Sequel Pilot

Lucca De Oliveira (The Punisher) and Devyn A. Tyler (Out Of Blue) are set as leads opposite Rebecca Breeds in CBS’ crime drama pilot Clarice, based on the famous Thomas Harris character. The project written and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet has a big series commitment. Additionally, Maja Vrvilo (Star Trek: Picard) has been tapped to direct the pilot.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Clarice is set in 1993, a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. The series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling (Breeds), as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

De Oliveira will play Tomas Esquivel, who attended Dartmouth on an ROTC scholarship and became a counter-sniper during Operation Desert Storm. He is initially suspicious of Clarice, and her singular background in the Bureau. Esquivel has gone through his own kind of hazing, and is torn between his love of service, and his belief that the FBI needs to shake off its “Old School” mentality.

Tyler will portray Ardelia Mapp, Clarice’s closest friend and her roommate at the FBI Academy. Ardelia is brilliant and has developed strong coping mechanisms as a black woman working in the white male universe of the FBI. Ardelia has landed at the Department of Justice where she is an Asst. U.S. Attorney. She is vocal and open about the discrimination that’s rampant in the Bureau and in the D.O.J.

Secret Hideout’s Kurtzman and Heather Kadin executive produce Clarice alongside Lumet; the company’s Aaron Baiers will be co-executive producer.

De Oliveira recently portrayed Vic Lopez in a major arc on CBS’ SEAL Team. He had a year-long run TNT’s Animal Kingdom last season and he appeared in the premiere episode of Netflix/Marvel’s The Punisher. He is repped by Paradigm and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Tyler’s credits include Out Of Blue, opposite Patricia Clarkson, The Purge (Season 2), and the upcoming feature Deep Water, with Ben Affleck, directed by Adrian Lyne. Tyler is repped by Bret Adams Ltd.