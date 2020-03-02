Clare Crawley Revealed As The Next ‘Bachelorette’ For Season 16 Of ABC Reality Series

ABC has found its next leading lady for Season 16 of The Bachelorette. Clare Crawley, a 38-year-old hair stylist from Sacramento, CA will be the next in a quest to find true love in the upcoming season of the hit reality series.

No stranger to The Bachelor franchise, Crawley first appeared during season 18 of The Bachelor, where she is remembered as the woman who stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the season finale. She went on to appear on the first two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, followed by the global spinoff Bachelor Winter Games.

The Bachelorette continues to be a strong ratings driver for ABC, ranking as No. 1 series of the summer in Adults 18-49 last year.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelorette is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

The Bachelorette season 16 premieres Monday, May 18 at 8 PM EDT on ABC.