WWE Superstar CJ Perry Joins Bruce Willis Sci-Fi Action Pic ‘Cosmic Sin’; Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ Adds Katrina Begin

EXCLUSIVE: CJ Perry, who is best known as WWE Superstar Lana, is set to join Bruce Willis in the forthcoming sci-if-action movieCosmic Sin.

Deadline exclusively announced the project in early February. The story follows a group of warriors and scientists who must fight to protect and save their race when a hostile alien species with the power to infect and take over human hosts sets its sights on a futuristic human society. Perry will step into the role of “Sol” — who was originally written for a male. The character is described as “the best sniper in the galaxy and lead assassin fighting for the human race against an alien invasion.”

The movie comes from co-writers and directors Corey Large and Edward Drake and is being produced by Large, who has served as an executive producer on The November Man and It Follows. Large and Drake recently wrote Breach which is in post-production and also stars Willis.

Related Story Liev Schreiber And Susie Abromeit Join Will Smith For 'King Richard'

In addition to E!’s Total Divas and WWE SmackDown Live, Perry starred in the feature film Another Version of You and can be seen in the upcoming Quibi series Bad Ideas with Adam Devine.

The upcoming Warner Bros. pic King Richard has added Katrina Begin. She joins Will Smith in the story about Richard Williams (Smith), the father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams who will be played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, respectively.

Begin will play the role of Anne Worcester, the head of the Women’s Tennis Association. She joins a cast that also includes Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Liev Schreiber and Susie Abromeit.

Reinaldo Marcus Green will sit in the director’s chair for King Richard, which was written by Zach Baylin. The film is a Westbrook Studios and Star Thrower co-production and will be produced by Tim White, Trevor White, and James Lassiter with Allan Mandelbaum, Jada Pinkett Smith and Caleb Pinkett serving as executive producers. Peter Dodd is overseeing the project for the studio. The film is set to open in theaters on November 25.

Begin has appeared in ABC’s Single Parents and can be seen in the upcoming feature The Secret: Dare to Dream. She recently starred opposite Danny Glover in Christmas Break-In.