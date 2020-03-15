Cirque du Soleil Shows Suspended In Response To Coronavirus Concerns

As precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Cirque du Soleil has temporarily suspended all of their shows on the Las Vegas strip as well as their planned run of Volta in Orange County this month and in April.

Cirque du Soleil made the announcement on their official website. The statement read:

Taking into consideration the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation for social distancing as well as the escalation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announced the immediate temporary suspension of the following Cirque du Soleil shows in Las Vegas:

O at Bellagio

KÀ at MGM Grand

The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage

Mystère at Treasure Island

Zumanity at New York-New York

Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay

“From the very beginning of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, the Group took rigorous measures to protect its work teams and the public,” the statement said. “Our priority has always been and remains the health and safety of our artists, our partners and various employees, but also of our public. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation to determine when shows will resume.”

Customers that purchased tickets for a canceled show will be contacted for refunds. They can also cancel tickets for any reason through May 31 for a full refund up to 24 hours in advance of the show.

The news comes after MGM Resorts International, one of the largest employers in Nevada and a leading global casino company, announced that they will begin layoffs and furloughs next week after a significant slowdown in business amid coronavirus concerns.