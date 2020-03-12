Cinematographers Guild Tracking Coronavirus Case On Fox Show NeXt In Chicago

With a crew member having been exposed to the coronavirus on Fox’s NeXt in Chicago, the Cinematographers Guild is telling its members to be cautious. “We are aware of recent exposure to the coronavirus on one production in Chicago and have been working diligently to gather accurate information and keep the crew informed. As soon as we are made aware of any such situation elsewhere, we will immediately reach out to the production, the IATSE, and to all camera crew members.”

The infected NeXt crew member reportedly came to work on the show from California. SAG-AFTRA said yesterday, “We are working with the production company regarding this matter to determine the time line and scope of potential exposure to members and others. We are monitoring the situation closely and will update our statement periodically as warranted.”

In a message to her members, Rebecca Rhine, National Executive Director of the Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, said that, “If you have been told you will not be hired by a production because you may have been exposed, reach out to your regional office as soon as possible so we can immediately contact the employers to ensure decisions are being made based upon science and safety, not fear, and that federal and state guidelines are being applied properly. Balancing the need to minimize the spread of the virus and maximize the ability of healthy crew members to stay healthy and continue working is a challenge the union and the employers must face together.”

“Your elected leaders and staff are committed to providing support as this pandemic expands,” she added. “We do not yet have all the answers, but we are working diligently to try and address issues as they arise, engage with the employers on behalf of impacted crews, and coordinate with the IATSE and partners like MPI, The Actors Fund, and the Motion Picture & Television Fund. Please know we are here to try and answer any questions you may have. Call any of the regional offices or contact me directly.”

Participants of the Motion Picture Industry Health Plan, she said, “should note that the COVID-19 virus diagnostic test will be covered by their particular health plan. If you are sick, please do not go to work.”

“As we confront the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the safety and well-being of Local 600 members and their families is our number one priority,” she said, adding that the guild “has been collecting information from federal and state agencies, MPI, health care professionals, labor federations and other sources.”