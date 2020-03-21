Cinematographers Guild To Offer Dues Relief During Coronavirus Shutdown

Dues relief during the coronavirus crisis is coming to members of the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600. In a video message to his members, newly elected ICG president John Lindley said that the guild is also considering an expansion of its Hardship Fund to account for loss of income due to the industry’s COVID-19 shutdown.

“The question I’ve been asked a lot lately is about the possibility of dues relief for our membership,” Lindley said on the video. “I’ve called a special meeting of the national executive board for next Wednesday, March 2. We’re gonna talk about our resources and we’re gonna figure out how to allocate them for the benefit of the members, and I’m certain that some form of dues relief will come out of that meeting. We’re also gonna talk about expanding the Hardship Fund so that it will include members who applied for relief because of the coronavirus. Those decisions will be made by the end of the day Wednesday. We won’t finish that meeting without having decisions in both of those arenas, and we’ll report those decisions to you the following day.”

Lindley was elected president just last Sunday, filling out the term of former president Lewis Rothenberg, who resigned last month before the industry shutdown.

Watch the video below for the complete message: