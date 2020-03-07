Ciara Postpones Texas Concert Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Ciara has postponed an upcoming concert in her birthplace of Fort Hood, Texas amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The pregnant singer was scheduled to perform at the grand opening of the USO Fort Hood on March 19, but said Saturday the event is being postponed.

“With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings,” Ciara said in a statement shared on the USO Fort Hood Facebook page.

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned, however I look forward to being able to bring it to you at a later date in 2020,” the Grammy-winning performer added. “I want to thank the USO and the entire community at Ft. Hood for extending your hospitality to myself and my team. I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe!”

USO Fort Hood said the event is being temporarily shelved “due to recent travel restrictions.”

“The grand opening will be rescheduled for a later date this summer; concert to be rescheduled later in 2020. Details will be published in the Fort Hood Sentinel and Fort Hood Facebook Page once new dates for both events are determined,” the statement said.

The announcement came one day after South by Southwest was canceled in Texas after the city of Austin declared a local health emergency.

SXSW had been slated to run from March 13 to 22. Organizers said they are now “exploring options to reschedule the event and are working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience as soon as possible for 2020 participants, starting with SXSW EDU.”

It was the first cancellation in the festival’s 34-year history.