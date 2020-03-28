Click to Skip Ad
Chug! Post Malone Plans Celebrity Online Beer Pong Party To Raise Funds For Pandemic Relief

Post Malone
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Some home-bound celebrities sing. Others talk. Post Malone plays beer pong, and is planning an epic tournament for his quarantined friends.

The so-called “Ballina Cup” has recruited some big-time partiers to the cause. So far, they include Kansas City receiver Travis Kelce and ex-Patriot turned WWE spokesman Rob Gronkowski, along with Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swim model Camille Kostek, former quarterback Johnny Manziel, Machine Gun Kelly, Kane Brown and MLB pitchers Trevor Bauer and Mlke Clevinger, TMZ reported.

The eight-day tournament will take place over video chat in order to maintain social distancing and will start next week with two matches per night. At stake: a commemorative trophy and wrestling belt.

Each team will pay an entry fee and prize money will go to charities fighting COVID-19.

