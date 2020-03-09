Christian Keyes Joins NBC Drama Pilot ‘At That Age’; Rita Angel Taylor Books ‘La Brea’

EXCLUSIVE: In Contempt alum Christian Keyes is set as a series regular in At That Age, NBC’s ensemble drama pilot from Carla Banks-Waddles, Malcolm D. Lee, Debra Martin Chase and Universal Television. Written by Banks-Waddles, At That Age is an exploration of an African-American family’s legacy. After the Cooper family’s golden child suffers a catastrophic event, seven family members face a foundational shift, make life-altering decisions and deal with deep secrets coming to light. Keyes will play Jabari Patterson, Samantha’s younger brother. Keyes was the lead in BET’s courtroom drama In Contempt and played significant recurring characters on Fox’s 9-1-1 and Amazon’s The Boys. He can next be seen on the upcoming seasons of Bounce TV’s Saints and Sinners and BET’s The Family Business. He is repped by TCA Mgmt and Macro Management.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Rita Angel Taylor (Sunnyside Up) has booked a series regular role opposite Natalie Zea, Michael Raymond-James and Jon Seda in the high-concept drama pilot La Brea, from writer David Appelbaum, Keshet Studios and Universal Television. In La Brea, written by Appelbaum and directed by Thor Freudenthal, when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother (Zea) and son from father (Michael Raymond-James) and daughter (Zyra Gorecki). When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home. Taylor will play Lilly Castillo, Veronica’s much younger sister and Aaron’s other daughter. Taylor’s previous credits include recurring roles on Sunnyside Up and Teachers. She is repped by Knight Light Entertainment and Paradigm Talent Agency.