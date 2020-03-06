Cheyenne Jackson To Star In ‘Call Me Kat’ Fox Comedy Series With Mayim Bialik

EXCLUSIVE: Cheyenne Jackson has been tapped as the male lead opposite Mayim Bialik in Call Me Kat, Fox’s multi-camera straight-to-series comedy, from The Big Bang Theory alums Bialik and Jim Parsons and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Darlene Hunt based on Miranda Hart’s BBC series Miranda, Call Me Kat centers around Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) to prove that you CANNOT have everything you want — and still be happy. Which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY.

Jackson will play Kat’s (Bialik) high school crush, Max, who recently returned from teaching English overseas and now works as a bartender across the street from the cat café. He’s getting over a long-term relationship with an ex that Kat imagines to be the most beautiful woman in the world — but Max values personality and humor over physical attractiveness.

Jackson’s Max is a version of the character played by Tom Ellis in the British series.

In addition to Bialik and Kurtz, Jackson also joins previously cast Kyla Pratt,

Hunt executive produces with Bialik, Parsons and Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful Productions, Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios and Hart. Eric Norsoph produces for That’s Wonderful along with Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught for Sad Clown Productions. That’s Wonderful, Sad Clown and BBC Studios co-produce in association with Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

Grammy-nominated Cheyenne Jackson recently recurred on HBO’s Watchmen and co-starred in Disney Channel’s Descendants 3. He previously co-starred in four seasons of FX’s American Horror Story and was a series regular opposite Alicia Silverstone in the Paramount Network’s American Woman. He will soon be seen in the Netflix coming-of-age musical comedy series Julie and the Phantoms. Jackson is repped by Gersh, Management 360, and Lichter Grossman.