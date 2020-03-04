ViacomCBS’s Channel 5 Sets Sail On New Cruise With Scottish Comedian Susan Calman Following Jane McDonald’s Docking

British broadcaster Channel 5 is setting sail on a new cruise with Scottish comedian Susan Calman replacing Jane McDonald.

Last week, McDonald revealed she was stepping down as host of long-running format Cruising with Jane McDonald and its spin-off Holidaying with Jane McDonald.

However, the ViacomCBS-owned broadcaster has navigated choppy waters by finding a replacement quickly. The Armchair Detectives host recently fronted Secret Scotland with Susan Calman for C5 and she will now step into the captain’s position on its key shows.

Both shows will be produced by Viacom International Studios.

Cruising with Susan Calman is commissioned by Factual Commissioning Editor Guy Davies and Holidaying with Susan Calman is commissioned by Greg Barnett.

Susan Calman said, “I’m over the moon to be working with Channel 5 on such a prestigious group of shows. I can’t wait to go on exciting voyages and incredible journeys and take the wonderful viewers with me. It’s the start of a magnificent chapter and I can’t wait to get going.”

Director of Programming at Channel 5 Ben Frow added, “Susan was my first and only choice for these shows and I am absolutely cock-a-hoop that she is doing more with Channel 5. I have encouraged her to make both shows uniquely hers and I am genuinely excited to see how she evolves them in her own, inimitable style. The world is, literally, her oyster and I can’t wait to travel it with her.”