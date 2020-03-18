Central Casting Closed Until Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Central Casting, the famed company that’s been casting Hollywood’s background players since 1925, has closed its doors until further notice because of the coronavirus shutdown of the film and TV industry. The closure includes its officers in Los Angeles, New York, Georgia and Louisiana

“Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community, our offices remain closed until further notice,” said Jennifer Bender, Central Casting’s executive vice president. “Most of the shows we cast have gone down until we all feel confident it is safe to get back to work.

“We are in unprecedented times. With the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and the speed at which everything is changing, we are all continuing to adapt as best we can,” she said on Central’s website. “We understand these are difficult times for everyone and will continue to communicate to you as things progress. On behalf of myself and all of us at Central Casting, we wish you safety and good health. Please care for yourself and those around you. Hoping we all get back to work soon.”