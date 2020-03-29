CBS To Air Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Isolation Concert Special

With most of the nation sheltering in place because of the coronavirus outbreak, CBS said today it will air an isolation concert special featuring Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood on Wednesday, April 1.

The primetime special titled Garth & Trisha: Live! will feature the award-winning artists performing live from their home recording studio known as Studio G.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus,” said Brooks and Yearwood in a joint statement.

“With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed,” added Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music and live events.

CBS describes the special as “an intimate concert for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time.” It is produced by Horse of Troy Productions, Inc. The network says the special will involve a minimal crew practicing social distancing and will be filmed with extensive safety precautions in place.

Garth & Trisha: Live! airs Wednesday, April 1 from 9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT.