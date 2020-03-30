‘CBS This Morning’ Co-Hosts Broadcast From Home Amid Coronavirus Crisis

CBS This Morning co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil anchored the Monday morning broadcast from each of their respective homes as the coronavirus crisis continues.

“Welcome to CBS This Morning — from our house to yours,” King said at the opening of the show. “We’re coming to you from each of our homes this morning because we, like you, are practicing social distancing out of an abundance of caution. Like so many Americans watching right now, we are at home.”

She added, “The most important thing is that we continue bringing you the news, which we will do throughout this crisis.”

The move comes as morning news shows continue to grapple with the new normal of continuing live TV safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dokoupil said at the close of Monday’s show that he will look back on this moment with some fondness. “I just did a TV show from my basement with my wife [Katy Tur] working as my production assistant — that makes me smile,” he said.

The move also follows the death Sunday of their colleague, veteran CBS News staffer Maria Mercader, who died at age 54 from coronavirus. Mercader had been on medical leave since February. She had been battling cancer and other illnesses for two decades, and said that the treatments left her vulnerable to the virus.

