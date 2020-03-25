‘CBS This Morning’ Co-Host Anthony Mason Working From Home As Precaution During Coronavirus Crisis

CBS This Morning co-host Anthony Mason has joined a growing list of morning news anchors who are broadcasting from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Signing on Wednesday morning from his Manhattan apartment, Mason said he was staying home out of an abundance of caution after a family member began to exhibit possible coronavirus symptoms. Co-hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokupil remained at the anchor desk in New York.

“Life in the Pandemic: broadcasting from home this morning (cell phone propped up on a stack of books.) In self quarantine at home. Everyone’s ok. Just being super cautious,” Mason tweeted.

Mason assured viewers he felt fine, but wanted to follow government guidelines to self-quarantine to prevent any possible spread of the virus.

Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts began broadcasting from home Tuesday because of coronavirus concerns given her pre-existing conditions. And last week, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie started co-anchoring from her basement, after she decided to work from home as a precaution because she had a sore throat. Craig Melvin and Al Roker, co-anchors of the third hour of Today, have been in self-isolation and appearing from their homes after one of the show’s producers tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I'm self-quarantining. I've had contact with a family member who has not tested positive but has one of the symptoms that could be coronavirus." — @AnthonyMasonCBS pic.twitter.com/eC92T3TxAl — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 25, 2020