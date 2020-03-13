CBS Schedules Network Programming To Air In Place Of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

CBS has adjusted its programming schedule following the cancellation of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, filling in with network programming, with both encore and original episodes, in its place.

Most notably, the network will air original episodes of Hawaii Five-O on Friday, March 27 at 9 PM with the series finale following at 9 PM, Friday, April 3. Original episodes of MacGyver will air Friday, March 27 and Friday, April 3 at 8 PM, and an original episode of Blue Bloods will air Friday, April 3 at 10 PM.

CBS Daytime programming on previously scheduled game days will air as scheduled. The Price Is Right and Let’s Make A Deal will air encore presentations, while The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Talk will all air original episodes.

The 68-team men’s tournament was set to kick off March 17 and March 18 with play-in games in Dayton, OH, the first of 13 cities hosting games this year. The tournament was being televised by CBS Sports and Turner as part of their current 14-year $10.8 billion rights deal.

The full schedule follows below.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

8:00-8:31 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (R)

8:31-9:01 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (R)

9:01-9:30 PM – MOM (R)

9:30-10:00 PM – BOB (HEARTS) ABISHOLA (R)

10:00-11:00 PM – TOMMY (R)

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

8:00-9:00 PM – MACGYVER (R)

9:00-10:00 PM – HAWAII FIVE-0 (R)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (R)

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

8:00 – 9:00 PM – FBI (R)

9:00 – 10:00 PM – NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (R)

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

8:00-8:31 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (R)

8:31-9:01 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (R)

9:01-9:30 PM – MOM (R)

9:30-10:00 PM – THE NEIGHBORHOOD (R)

10:00-11:00 PM – FBI: MOST WANTED (R)

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

8:00-9:00 PM – MACGYVER (Original)

9:00-10:00 PM – HAWAII FIVE-0 (Original)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (R)

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

9:00-10:00 PM – 48 HOURS

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

8:00-9:00 PM – MACGYVER (Original)

9:00-10:00 PM – HAWAII FIVE-0 (Series Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (Original)