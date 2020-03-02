CBS EVP Marketing Anne O’Grady Exits After More Than 30 Years

EXCLUSIVE: Another veteran CBS executive is leaving the company, now part of ViacomCBS.

CBS’ EVP Marketing Anne O’Grady is exiting after more than three decades at the network. Her last day is today.

O’Grady’s departure is believed to be her decision and not part of the recent second round of layoffs at the newly re-merged ViacomCBS. It comes amid a changing of the guard in CBS’ marketing department.

In September, Amazon Studios’ Mike Benson was named President and Chief Marketing Officer of CBS Corp., with CBS’ long-time President of Marketing George Schweitzer becoming Chairman, CBS Marketing. At the end of the 2019-20 broadcast season, Schweitzer will segue to a new role as a special advisor to the company, with Benson firmly taking the top marketing post.

O’Grady joined CBS as Manager, Promotion Marketing in September 1989. She has been climbing the ranks since and was named EVP in 2004. A key member of Schweitzer’s team and the marketing campaigns that helped CBS’ rise to the country’s most watched network, O’Grady oversaw experiential marketing, creative services, multi-platform marketing and special events. She is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.