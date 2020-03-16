‘Cats’ Sweeps Razzie Awards With Six Wins Including Worst Picture After Ceremony Was Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

With all that is going on in the world the winners of the Razzies aka Golden Raspberry Awards , would fall under the category of most trivial , but sometimes in the face of adversity it might be good to remind ourselves there is still a light side to take our minds off far more serious things.

As a result of the Coronavirus crisis the Razzies were, like just about every other event, forced to cancel their big weekend plans for a live show (originally it was to have been streamed direct from the ceremony in Los Angeles), so instead winners were just announced today via press release.

Universal’s widely derided musical Cats (full disclosure: I kinda liked it so sue me) swept the “honors” with six mentions including winning Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor and Actress (James Corden and Rebel Wilson), Worst On Screen Combo, Worst Screenplay , and Worst Director for Tom Hooper.

Rambo: Last Blood took 2 including Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel . John Travolta took Worst Actor for a combo of two films, The Fanatic & Trading Paint. Hilary Duff won Worst Actress for The Haunting Of Sharon Tate. Eddie Murphy , a frequent Razzie target returned to good graces winning the Razzie Redeemer Award for Dolemite Is My Name.

The results and blowout for Cats comes on the same day Universal Pictures has just announced plans to counter the dire boxoffice effect of the Coronavirus by offering their April 10th release, Trolls World Tour to theatres and VOD all on the same day for a price point of $19.99. They are also planning to offer, as early as this Friday, their current lineup of films still in theatres for the same VOD price of $19.99 and those include The Invisible Man, The Hunt (which just opened on Friday), and Focus Features’ Emma. There was no mention of Cats in the release, but as one wag just told me perhaps, in light of all these Razzie wins, Universal could put it back into wide release in theatres as a way of making sure people stay at home and avoid the multiplex at all costs.