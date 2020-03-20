Casting Society Postpones Tonight’s Virtual Casting Panel For SAG-AFTRA Members

Tonight’s live-streaming panel in which the Casting Society of America was going to offer tips to SAG-AFTRA members about virtual casting during the coronavirus crisis has been canceled.

“In light of Los Angeles’ new Safer at Home emergency order and the fact that staff members from the SAG-AFTRA Foundation would be required to be in their office in order to facilitate tonight’s live stream, we are unfortunately postponing tonight’s event,” the CSA said in a statement. “CSA and SAG-AFTRA Foundation are committed to keeping our memberships and staffs healthy and safe at this time, and look forward to having this productive, creative conversation about self-taping and the digital audition process very soon.”

Announcing the panel on Wednesday, CSA president Russell Boast said: “At a time when the majority of our industry is working remotely in response to COVID-19 health concerns, CSA and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation are working together to offer guidelines and tips for virtual auditions, with the goal of helping casting directors and actors be productive and have the ability to keep working while maintaining the recommended social distancing. Our shared priority is the health and safety of our members, and we strongly recommend that all auditions take place online or via self-tape and discourage in-person auditions of any kind, until further notice.”

