Carl Tart, Echo Kellum & Justin Cunningham To Star In Phil Jackson/Dan Goor NBC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Carl Tart (Superstore), Arrow alum Echo Kellum and Justin Cunningham (When They See Us) are set as leads in NBC’s untitled ensemble comedy from the Brooklyn Nine-Nine duo of writer-producer Phil Augusta Jackson and co-creator/executive producer Dan Goor, and Universal TV.

The Untitled Jackson/Goor Project revolves around a group of black friends, their dating lives and wine.

Tart will play Sherm Jones, a no-commitment perpetually single guy. Kellum will portray Noah Koles, a hopeless romantic. Cunningham is Wyatt Fields, who has been happily married for eight years.

Jackson is writing with Goor supervising, and both executive produce.

Tart performs weekly at UCB in Los Angeles, frequently with his sketch & improv group White Women. He recently guest starred on Superstore, The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Briarpatch. He is a writer on NBC’s upcoming Kenan Thompson series and previously wrote on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Ghosted and Brockmire. He is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Kellum was most recently seen as Mr. Terrific on the CW’s Arrow, which recently wrapped its eighth and final season, and also portrayed the character in crossover episodes on Legends of Tomorrow. He also recurred on FX’s You’re the Worst. He’ll next be seen in the upcoming Netflix feature Girlfriend’s Day opposite Bob Odenkirk. He’s repped by CAA, Odenkirk Provissiero and Melissa Fox at HJTH.

Cunningham portrays Kevin Richardson in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix limited series When They See Us and will next be seen in a guest-starring role on CBS’ Blue Bloods. He recently wrapped a starring role on Broadway in King Lear. Cunningham is repped by Zero Gravity Management.