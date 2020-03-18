Cannes Lions Festival Of Creativity Postponed Until October

The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity has confirmed it is moving forward with a contingency plan amid the coronavirus crisis and has re-dated the event for October 26-30. The annual convention, which brings myriad media executives and creatives to the Riviera, typically runs in June. The postponement comes as France is currently in lockdown and as other Cannes-based industry events have pulled upcoming editions.

“As always, the health, safety and wellbeing of our community is our priority,” said organizers today. “The decision was made following productive talks with our valued partners and customers and following consultation with public health officials, the City of Cannes and the French Authorities. We have worked with the City of Cannes to make sure that the move from June to October is a smooth transition for everyone.”

Existing Cannes Lions customers will see all passes, sponsorship arrangements and bookings roll over and remain valid for the October event. Previously announced participants for 2020 include executives from Amazon, Netflix and Microsoft, among others.

Added the Lions team, “We recognize that this is a difficult time for the entire community and we will remain in deep consultation with many of our customers and partners as we continue to plan. We are now focused on planning the Festival and preparing for the Lions (awards). It is our commitment to recognize the extraordinary spread of international creative work and its contribution to the development of people, business and society.”

The Lions trophies will be awarded during the new festival dates with an extension eyed for entry deadlines and eligibility.