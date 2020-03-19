Cannes Film Festival Postponed Due To Coronavirus Impact

The inevitable has finally happened: coronavirus has canned Cannes. The Cannes Film Festival said Thursday it is postponing its 2020 edition, marking one of the biggest business and entertainment event cancellations due to the virus. Organizers said they are now eyeing dates in June.

Until now, Cannes has tried to maintain a business-as-usual approach and was considering movies for selection. But in recent weeks events in France such as Series Mania and MipTV have cancelled and the nixing of the world’s biggest film festival and market felt inevitable as the gravity of the pandemic becomes starker by the day.

Due to the health crisis and the development of the French and international situation, the Festival de Cannes will no longer be able to take place on the dates planned, from May 12 to 23. More info #Cannes2020 👉 https://t.co/peLmfw0gQW pic.twitter.com/SVWPasvU23 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) March 19, 2020

Cannes is coming off a banner year having hosted movies including eventual Oscar Best Picture winner Parasite, and eventual Oscar-nominated films Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pain and Glory and Les Miserables. The confab remains one of the most lucrative, well-attended and buzzy platforms for launching movies.

The festival hasn’t had to cancel an edition since socio-economic protests hampered the 1968 festival and that was only halfway through the event. In 2003, SARS resulted in lighter attendance from Asia, but it has been 70 years since a Cannes Film Festival didn’t happen at all.