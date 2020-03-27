The Cameron Boyce Foundation Donates To The Actors Fund, Inner City Arts In Memory Of Teen Star’s Legacy

EXCLUSIVE: The Cameron Boyce Foundation is reaching out with an unspecified donation in support of the entertainment and creative community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation also is posting a message to its various social media outlets.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. During this immensely difficult time we must all remember to remain vigilant, heed the advice of our medical professionals, and continue to help our community and those in need. Our efforts remain focused, however it is important now more than ever to show kindness and compassion towards others. As such, The Cameron Boyce Foundation will make a donation to both Inner City Arts as well The Actors Fund, with hope that we are able to provide some support during this very trying time. We are all in this together. Stay strong.”

The message was signed by Victor, Libby and Maya Boyce and the foundation team.

Inner-City Arts is an arts education provider in the heart of Skid Row. The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.