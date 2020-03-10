‘Call Your Daughter Home’ Series Adaptation Based On Book In Works At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired Deb Spera’s novel Call Your Daughter Home to develop as a potential series, sources close to the project tell Deadline.

Spera is penning the adaptation for the book, which was published by Park Row Books last June.

The story is set in 1924 South Carolina and follows three women who have come to a crossroads. The three women seemingly have nothing in common, yet as they unite to stand up to injustices that have long plagued the small town, they find strength in the bond that ties women together. Told in the voices of Gertrude, Retta, and Annie, Call Your Daughter Home is a story about the power of family, community, and ferocity of motherhood.

Prior to launching her One-Two Punch Productions in 2011, Spera was president of Mark Gordon Prods. During her stint at the production company, then based at ABC Studios, Spera served as an executive producer on Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, Reaper and Lifetime’s Army Wives. Since then, she also executive produced MTV’s Finding Carter.

Spera also co-wrote the play On the Road To Kitty Hawk produced by Actors Theater Of Louisville She is a finalist for The Montana Prize in fiction and a two-time finalist for the Kirkwood literary prize. Additionally, her work has been published in Sixfold, Garden and Gun, The Wascana Review, and L.A. Yoga Journal. Spera is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Aragi Inc. and Myman Greenspan.