An umbrella-toting pedestrian walks past The Broad art museum in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

UPDATE: The California Science Center will be closed temporarily effective Monday, March 16 in an effort to contain the coronavirus. The closure will include all California Science Center exhibitions, IMAX films, events and programs. “This recommended precautionary measure is to ensure a safe and healthy environment,” notes Science Center President and CEO Jeff Rudolph. “We look forward to announcing soon when we’ll be able to welcome our guests back to the Science Center.” The Science Center’s living collections staff will continue to provide on-site animal care and operate critical life-support systems in the Kelp Forest and other living environments. “Stuck at Home Science” activities will be available on the museum’s website at an undetermined time, the museum said. Refunds and rebooking for those who have purchased IMAX or exhibition tickets should call the Reservations Department at (213) 744-2019 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Other updates will be through social media, the museum said. EARLIER: Theaters, sporting events, nightclubs and events are closing throughout the nation, with many in Los Angeles and surrounding areas joining the effort to limit public exposure.

But some local institutions have not announced plans to close, and likely will remain open at least through the weekend to accommodate those brave enough or foolish enough to venture forth in search of enlightenment.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked for cancellation of public gatherings of 250 or more people (of course, most supermarkets have seen many times that number).

So far, local museums and cultural institutions that have indicated they will close include The Broad (through at least March 31), the Getty Museum (closed until further notice), the Museum of Contemporary Art (closed until further notice), the Griffith Observatory, (closed until further notice), the Hammer Museum (closed until further notice), and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles (closed until further notice).

Also closing: The La Brea Tar Pits Museum (closed until further notice), the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (closed until further notice), the Huntington Library (closing indoor spaces and art galleries, but outdoors gardens remain open), and the Orange County Museum of Art (closing until April 18).

Staying open (or delaying closing announcements) are the California Science Center, the Norton Simon Museum, USC Pacific Asia Museum, Bowers Museum of Orange County and the Skirball Cultural Center, West L.A.

As closings are subject to change, it’s advisable to call and confirm that a building is open before leaving home.