CAA Signs ‘His House’ Director Remi Weekes

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed filmmaker Remi Weekes, whose debut film His House made its premiere in January at the Sundance Film Festival.

Co-written by Weekes, Felicity Evans and Toby Venables, His House tells a story of a young refugee couple that makes a harrowing escape from war-torn Sudan. The film follows the struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an evil lurking beneath the surface. Deadline exclusively reported that Netflix acquired the global rights to the film a pre-emptive eight-figure deal.

Weekes’s first short film Tickle Monster had its U.S. premiere at SXSW in 2017. It was commissioned by Film4 for Channel 4. In addition, he helmed a variety of shorts and commercial campaigns that won numerous awards, including a Gold Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

He continues to be repped by Roxana Adle at Independent Talent Group in the UK and Carlos Goodman of Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman, LLP.