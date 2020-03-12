CAA Signs ‘The Inbetweeners Movie’ & ‘Breeders’ Director Ben Palmer

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Palmer, the British director behind The Inbetweeners Movie and FX/Sky’s new comedy Breeders, has moved from WME to CAA.

Palmer directed and produced the first five episodes in Season 1 of Avalon-produced Breeders, which stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard. He will also helm and executive produce five episodes for Season 2.

He is best known for directing The Inbetweeners Movie, which was the UK’s fastest-grossing live-action movie when it launched in 2011. Other credits include Simon Pegg’s Man Up and Urban Myths.

Palmer is also represented by Hugo Young at Independent Talent in the UK, while he is managed by Tom Lassally at 3 Arts Entertainment. He first signed for WME back in 2011.