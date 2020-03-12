CAA Removes ‘Optional’ From Work-At-Home Mandate; Offices To Empty For Minimum Two Weeks Over Coronavirus Concerns

EXCLUSIVE: CAA is now telling its staff to stay home, no ifs, ands, or buts. The agency has implemented a plan for all worldwide employees to work remotely, with offices essentially closing at end of business today. Deadline broke last night that a version of this was going to happen today, but it was optional. Now, CAA has asked everyone to work from home, for at least the next two weeks.

The agency made this move last night in New York, this after becoming aware that at least one person in the Sports Group came in contact with an NBA basketball player who tested positive.

As we reported last night, the agency has been working toward this eventuality for weeks, making sure all staff had the equipment to make a seamless transition. Insider stress the agency has not closed for business, but the offices around the world will be emptied for two weeks as this pandemic unfolds.

The agency confirmed and here is a statement from CAA President Richard Lovett:

“While we have asked colleagues worldwide to work remotely, all of us at CAA remain committed to serving our clients and working in partnership with our friends and business leaders in movies, television, music, sports, and beyond. Our goal throughout our preparations for remote work has been to work as seamlessly as possible, while, of course, making health and wellness a priority in our decision-making.”